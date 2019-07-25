Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,265,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,176,855. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

