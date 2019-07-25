Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $54.10 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $54,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO remained flat at $$49.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.