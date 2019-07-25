Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 33.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up about 4.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $339,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after buying an additional 956,600 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.68. 89,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

