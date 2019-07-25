Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 786,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 384,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after buying an additional 26,485,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $763,995,000 after buying an additional 8,580,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,276,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $549,272,000 after buying an additional 5,659,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

