FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FARO traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.77. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.