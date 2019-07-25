FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
FARO traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $884.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 1.77. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
