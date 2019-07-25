Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federated National has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.53 million. Federated National had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 23.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Federated National by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

