FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,784. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.