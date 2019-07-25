FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 375.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.86. 47,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,784. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

