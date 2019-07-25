Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,885 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 481,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,064,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

