Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 972 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IHG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.14. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,150. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.82.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.