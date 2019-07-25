Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $473.40. The company had a trading volume of 297,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,770. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $512.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.40, for a total value of $35,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

