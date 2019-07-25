Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,105 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. alerts:

Shares of IYC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.08. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 12-month low of $2,870.00 and a 12-month high of $3,650.00.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.