Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,104,000 after purchasing an additional 240,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $864,454,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,759,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,680,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,339,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,801,000 after buying an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. 298,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $129.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

