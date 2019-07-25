Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 1,943,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,443. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.