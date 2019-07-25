Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,443. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.