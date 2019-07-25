Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 649,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,693. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $132.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

