Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.84

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.84 and last traded at $132.84, with a volume of 176703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth about $313,772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,430,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after purchasing an additional 877,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

