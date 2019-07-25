Financial Analysis: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Flowers Foods (NASDAQ:FLO)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat N/A N/A N/A Flowers Foods 4.28% 15.85% 7.03%

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Beyond Meat does not pay a dividend. Flowers Foods pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Flowers Foods has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beyond Meat and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 0 8 0 0 2.00 Flowers Foods 1 3 0 0 1.75

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $104.48, suggesting a potential downside of 48.51%. Flowers Foods has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.39%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Flowers Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $87.93 million 138.75 -$29.89 million N/A N/A Flowers Foods $3.95 billion 1.27 $157.16 million $0.94 25.19

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products primarily through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, frozen breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. Freshley's, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brands. It also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

