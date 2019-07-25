First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million.

FBNC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,070. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

