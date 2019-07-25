First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,194 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 405,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,313. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

