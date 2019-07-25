First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.09. 1,223,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.33. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 11.11%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.