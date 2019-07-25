First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $627,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,643,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 465.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,720,000 after purchasing an additional 172,298 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.41. 252,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.30. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $127.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $548,467.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

