First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,927 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,669,000 after buying an additional 283,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 38,491 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $354,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $142,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $982,793 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

