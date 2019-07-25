First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 906 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.09, for a total transaction of $1,020,593.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,927.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.66. 13,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

