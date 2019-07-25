First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 980 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $112,085,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $15,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after buying an additional 219,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after buying an additional 177,898 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of KSS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,862. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

