First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 544,842 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,842 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $103,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.