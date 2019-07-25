First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,572. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 900,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.20.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

