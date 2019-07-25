First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in First Data were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of First Data by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Data by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 215,393 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in First Data by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 264,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

FDC traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,294. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,044,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

