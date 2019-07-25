First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.02%.

Shares of FDEF opened at $28.36 on Thursday. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

In related news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $45,951.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $9,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 450.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

