First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head to Head Analysis

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Financial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 1 3 2 0 2.17 Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capital Bancorp does not pay a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.85 $172.60 million $2.28 11.04 Capital Bancorp $85.25 million 1.95 $12.77 million $1.02 11.89

First Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. First Financial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 28.03% 10.50% 1.57% Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.