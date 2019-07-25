First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.