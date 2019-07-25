First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 99.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

