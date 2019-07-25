First National Bank of Omaha Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,800. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

LNT opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

