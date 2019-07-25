First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 102.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 352,860 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 1,208.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigant Consulting during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 33.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:NCI opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.87 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

