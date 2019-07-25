First National Bank of Omaha Invests $469,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 451,089 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,875,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 457,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 229,834 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,306.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 207,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 198,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,889,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.