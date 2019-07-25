First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,075,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ET stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.55. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.