First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 344,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,194,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,618. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.