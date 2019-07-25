First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.01. 428,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,540. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

