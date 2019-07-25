First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 175 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.60. 79,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

