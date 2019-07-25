First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 4,295 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned about 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,677. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

