First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes Position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,702,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,525,000 after buying an additional 141,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Harris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,182 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Harris by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,535,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Harris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRS traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $197.95. 821,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $200.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $1,642,228.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

