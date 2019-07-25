First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34, 507 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.