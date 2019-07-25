FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

NYSE FE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

