FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 194,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

