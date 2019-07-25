Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.085035-6.11415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.

FISV traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $96.36. 6,801,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.17.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,300. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.