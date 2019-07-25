Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Fission Uranium Corp (TSE:FCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 529881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 million and a PE ratio of -33.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

