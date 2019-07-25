Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 114,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 2,751,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 71,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

