Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after buying an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,269.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

PNC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

