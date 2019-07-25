Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

SLB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 455,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,931. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

