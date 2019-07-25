Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,503.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.21. 34,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $213.72. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

